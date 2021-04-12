Dream11 Team Prediction

BRE vs CIV, Fantasy Cricket Tips ECS T10 Brescia Match 1: Captain, Vice-captain – Brescia Cricket Club vs Cividate, Today’s Probable XIs at 12:30 PM IST April 12 Monday:

After Portugal, the tournament shifts to Brescia where all matches of the tournament will be held at JCC Brescia Cricket Ground. All teams will play against each other eight times before the semi-finals. The summit clash is set to be held on April 17.

In the tournament opener, Brescia will take on Cividate.

TOSS: The FanCode Brescia T10 toss between Brescia Cricket Club vs Cividate will take place at 12:00 PM IST – April 12.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Brescia Cricket Ground, Brescia

BRE vs CIV My Dream11 Team

Dara Shikoh, Babar Hussain, Atta Ullah, Waleed Sikandar, Arslan Sabir, Bilal Ahmad, Imran Naveed, Usman Javaid, Basharat Ali, Iftikhar Armaghan, Ramzan Shabbir

Captain: Babar Hussain. Vice-captain: Bilal Ahmad

Probable Playing XIs

Brescia Cricket Club

Atta Ullah, Babar Hussain, Yasir Nawaz, Ammad Khan, Shadnan Khan, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammad, Naseer Hussain, Qulb Sajjad, Imad Khan, Basharat Ali

Cividate

Dara Shikoh, Waleed Sikandar, Arslan Sabir, Bilal Ahmad, Iftikhar Armaghan, Ramzan Shabbir, Muhammad Arslan, Kuljinder Singh, Ali Sikandar, Farhan Javaid, Usman Talib

Squads

Brescia Cricket Club

Atta Ullah, Babar Hussain, Imad Khan, Naveed Chaudhary, Qulb Sajjad, Ranjah Hammad, Rizwan Muhammad, Ali Raza, Aliraza Qaisar, Basharat Ali, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Jafri, Zai Mushtaq, Zain Haider, Ammad Khan, Anwar Attieq, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammad, Shadnan Khan, Ahsan Akbar, Naseer Hussain, Yasir Nawaz

Cividate

Ali Sikandar, Farhan Javaid, Usman Talib, Waleed Sikandar, Yaqub Iqbal, Amir Nadeem, Iftikhar Armaghan, Muhammad Arslan, Ramzan Shabbir, Rashid Umar, Arslan Sabir, Bilal Ahmad, Kuljinder Singh, Usman Javaid, Abdul Rehman, Dara Shikoh

