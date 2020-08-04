Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Brentford vs Fulham Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Championship 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match BRE vs FUL at Wembley Stadium: In the much-awaited play-off final match of EFL Championship 2019-20 on Tuesday night, Brentford FC will take on Fulham FC in the second leg encounter at the Wembley Stadium – August 5 in India. The EFL Championship 2019-20 play-off final match between Brentford and Fulham will kick-off at 12.15 AM IST. Brentford have overseen a remarkable turnaround of form since the turn of the year, as eight wins in a row during the business end of the season fired them to the top spots alongside the likes of West Brom and Leeds United. Also Read - Southampton Weather Forecast, England vs Ireland 3rd ODI: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Rose Bowl?

On the other hand, Fulham, a well-earned win over Cardiff City sealed their place at Wembley. The Cottagers would complete a stunning comeback to the top-flight if they win this at the first time of asking, but this season’s record against Brentford demonstrates just how difficult it’ll be against Thomas Frank’s side. BRE vs FUL Championship match live telecast will not be available in India. The online live streaming of Championship will be available online on Viacom18 and JioTV in India. Also Read - HSC vs KCC Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10-Malmo: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Helsingborg Sports Club vs Karlskrona Cricket Club, 8th T10 at Limhamnsfaltet at 5:00 PM IST Tuesday August 4

Kick-Off Time: The EFL Championship play-off final match between Brentford and Fulham will start at 12.15 AM IST – August 5 in India. Also Read - MKCC vs ECC Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10-Malmo: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Malmo Kings Cricket Club vs Evergreen Cricket Club, 7th T10 at Limhamnsfaltet at 3:00 PM IST Tuesday August 4

Venue: Wembley Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: D. Raya

Defenders: Henrik Dalsgaard, C. Christie, Rico Henry, M. Hecctor

Midfielders: Said Benrahma, Josh Onomah (VC), N. Kebano (C)

Forwards: Aleksander Mitrovic, Ollie Watkins, Harrison Reid

BRE vs FUL Predicted Playing XIs

Brentford (4-3-3): David Raya; Henrik Dalsgaard, Rico Henry, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock; Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Emiliano Marcondes; Ollie Watkins, Bryan Mbeumo, Said Benrahma.

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Marek Rodak; Cyrus Christie, Michael Hector, Tim Ream, Joe Bryan; Bobby Reed, Thomas Cairney; Anthony Knockaert, Joshua Onomah, Ivan Cavaleiro; Harrison Reid.

BRE vs FUL SQUADS

Brentford (BRE): David Raya, Ellery Balcombe, Luke Daniels, Dominic Thompson, Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Julian Jeanvier, Luca Racic, Mads Roerslev, Japhet Sery, Dru Yearwood, Christian Nørgaard, Sergi Canós, Mathias Jensen, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Emiliano Marcondes, Pontus Jansson, Josh Clarke, Tariqe Fosu, Shandon Baptiste, Jan Zamburek, Fredrik Hammar, Jaakko Oksanen, Joe Adams, Nikolaos Karelis, Said Benrahma, Ollie Watkins, Josh Da Silva, Joel Valencia, Bryan Mbeumo, Halil Dervisoglu, Henrik Dalsgaard, Gustav Mogensen.

Fulham (FUL): Magnus Norman, Marcus Bettinelli, Jordan Archer, Marek Rodak, Marlon Fossey, Steven Sessegnon, Denis Odoi, Joe Bryan, Maxime Le Marchand, Alfie Mawson, Cyrus Christie, Tim Ream, Michael Hector, Tyrese Francois, Matt O’Riley, Kevin McDonald, Neeskens Kebano, Luca De La Torre, Stefan Johansen, Bobby Reid, Tom Cairney, Ivan Cavaleiro, Josh Onomah, Harry Arter, Harrison Reed, Anthony Knockaert, Jay Stansfield, Aboubakar Kamara, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Sylvester Jasper.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BRE Dream11 Team/ FUL Dream11 Team/ Fulham Dream11 Team/ Brentford Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.