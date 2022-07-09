BRE vs JAB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Italy, Brescia 2022 Fantasy Hints

BRE vs JAB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Italy, Brescia 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Brescia Cricket Club vs Janjua Brescia, Playing 11s For Today's Match JCC Brescia Cricket, Brescia, 12 PM IST July 9, Saturday

Here is the ECS Italy, Brescia 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BRE vs JAB Dream11 Team Prediction, BRE vs JAB Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BRE vs JAB Playing 11s ECS Italy, Brescia 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Brescia Cricket Club vs Janjua Brescia, Fantasy Playing Tips –, ECS Italy, Brescia 2022 Series.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Brescia 2022 Series toss between Brescia Cricket Club and Janjua Brescia will take place at 11.30 AM IST

Time – July 09, 12PM IST



Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket, Brescia.

BRE vs JAB Dream11 Team

I Khan, F Ali, Y Dullu, N Chaudhary, S Khan Afridi, Q Sajjad, Z Ali, B Khan, Y Maqsood, I Naveen, W Ahmad

Captain: B Khan Vice Captain: S Khan Afridi

BRE vs JAB Probable Playing XI

Janjua Brescia: Zahid Ali©, Umair Baig, Naeem Ahmad(wk), Waseem Ahmad, Haseeb Abdul, Farhad Ali, Raheem Qureshi, Nasir Mehmood, Yousuf Maqsood, Jaspinder Singh, Adnan Ali

Brescia Cricket Club: Yasir Dullu, Sajid Afridi, Imad Khan, Nadjibullah Yasser, Naveed Chaudhary, Qalab Sajjad (c), Bashar Khan, Naseer Husnain (wk), Farooq Khan, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammad