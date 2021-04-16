BRE vs JAB Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Brescia

Brescia CC vs Janjua Brescia Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Brescia – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BRE vs JAB at JCC Brescia Cricket: In the 1st semifinal of ECS T10 Brescia tournament, Brescia CC will take on Janjua Brescia at the JCC Brescia Cricket ground on Saturday. The ECS T10 Brescia BRE vs JAB match will start at 12:30 PM IST – April 17. Brescia CC were one of the most impressive teams in the league stages, with the likes of Muhammad Jafri and Faisal Shah starring with both the bat and ball. Brescia CC will head into the semifinal high on confidence after beating Pak Lions in their last outing. On the other hand, Janjua Brescia have also impressed in recent games, despite resting a few key players. They will start the semifinal against Brescia CC as underdogs because the latter possess the experience of winning trophies on the ECS circuit. This game is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM IST and the live streaming and score will be available on FanCode app and website. Here is the ECS T10 Brescia Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and BRE vs JAB Dream11 Team Prediction, BRE vs JAB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, BRE vs JAB Probable XIs ECS T10 Brescia, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Brescia CC vs Janjua Brescia, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Brescia. Also Read - MAL vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips FanCode Portugal T10 Match 21: Captain, Vice-captain - Malo CC vs Coimbra Knights, Today's Probable XIs at Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo at 10 PM IST April 16 Monday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Brescia toss between Brescia CC and Janjua Brescia will take place at 12 PM IST – April 17. Also Read - JIB vs CIV Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Cricket Predictions ECS T10 Brescia Match 20: Captain, Vice-captain For Jinnah Brescia vs Cividate CC, Today's Probable XIs at JCC Brescia Cricket Ground at 6:30 PM IST April 16 Friday

Time: 12:30 PM IST. Also Read - BRE vs PLG Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Cricket Predictions ECS T10 Brescia Match 17: Captain, Vice-captain For Brescia vs Pak Lions Ghedi, Today's Probable XIs at JCC Brescia Cricket at 12:30 PM IST April 16 Friday

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket.

BRE vs JAB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Nasir Ramzan (C), Ateeq Khan

Batsmen – Naeem Ahmad, Babar Hussain, Imad Khan (VC)

All-rounders – Muhammad Amir Jafri, Zahid Ali, Ali Raza Islam

Bowlers – Mohammad Afzal, Malik Mushtaq, Faisal Shah

BRE vs JAB Probable Playing XIs

Brescia CC: Qulb Sajjad (C), Muhammad Jafri, Imad Khan, Yasir Nawaz (WK), Babar Hussain, Atta Ullah, Anwar Attieq, Ali Raza Islam, Malik Mushtaq, Muhammad Iqbal, Faisal Shah.

Janjua Brescia: Abdul Rehman, Basit Ali, Farhad Ali, Zahid Ali, Raheem Qureshi, Suleman Ali, Ateeq Khan Zakhail, Nazir Ramzan, Waseem Ahmed, Mohammad Afzal, Ahmadullah Safi.

BRE vs JAB Squads

Brescia CC: Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Jafri, Shadnan Khan, Anwar Attieq, Zai Mushtaq, Qulb Sajjad (C), Yasir Nawaz (WK), Babar Hussain, Ammad Khan, Javed Muhammaad, Imad Khan, Basharat Ali, Imran Naveed, Naveed Chaudhary, Naseer Hussain, Rizwan Muhammad, Ali Raza, Atta Ullah, Faisal Shah, Ahsan Akbar, Zain Haider, Ranjah Hammad, Aliraza Qaisar.

Janjua Brescia: Nasir Ramzan, Ateeq Khan, Hasnain Mirza, Abdul Rehman, Basit Ali, Shazad Ahmed, Muhammad Saqib, Naeem Ahmad, Waseem Ahmad, Adnan Ali, Muhammad Shouab, Bachittar Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Farhad Ali, Zahid Ali, Raheem Qureshi, Suleman Ali, Ateeq Khan Zakhail, Ahmadullah Safi, Shiraz Utmanzai, Mohammad Afzal.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BRE Dream11 Team/ JAB Dream11 Team/ Brescia CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Janjua Brescia Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Brescia/ Online Cricket Tips and more.