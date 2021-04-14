BRE vs JIB Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Brescia

Brescia CC vs Jinnah Brescia Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Brescia – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BRE vs JIB at JCC Brescia Cricket: In match no. 12 of ECS T10 Brescia tournament, the tournament's top two teams – Jinnah Brescia and Brescia CC will take on each other at the JCC Brescia Cricket ground on Wednesday. The ECS T10 Brescia BRE vs JIB match will start at 6:30 PM IST – April 14. With a formidable batting line-up, Brescia CC have posted more than 100 plus scores in the last 3 matches. They need to win this match to stay at the top of the table. On the other hand, Jinnah Brescia kick-started their tournament journey with two back-to-back wins against Pak Lions Ghedi. Their net run rate jumped to 7.453, since they won both the games by huge margins. They are in the second spot in the standings with four points. Here is the ECS T10 Brescia Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and BRE vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction, BRE vs JIB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, BRE vs JIB Probable XIs ECS T10 Brescia, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Brescia CC vs Jinnah Brescia, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Brescia.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Brescia toss between Jinnah Brescia and Brescia CC will take place at 6 PM IST – April 14.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket.

BRE vs JIB My Dream11 Team

Hassan Ahmad, Nisar Ahmed, Janaka Wass, Imad Khan (C), Babar Hussain, Anwar Attieq, Muhammad Amir Jafri, Muhammad Imran, Faheem Nazir (vc), Rukhsar Ahmed, Faisal Shah.

BRE vs JIB Probable Playing XIs

Jinnah Brescia: Hassan Ahmad, Rukhsar Ahmed (C), Nisar Ahmed, Charith Fernando, Harsha Wass (wk), Azhar Hussain, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Rizwan, Faheem Nazir, Sukhwinder Singh, Janaka Wass.

Brescia CC: Atta Ullah, Anwar Attieq, Yasir Nawaz (wk), Ranjah Hassan Hammad, Babar Hussain, Ali Raza Islam, Muhammad Amir Jafri, Imad Khan, Malik Mushtaq, Qulb Sajjad (C), Faisal Shah.

BRE vs JIB Squads

Jinnah Brescia: Atif Mehmood, Harsha Wass, Muhammad Imran, Janaka Wass, Abrar Bilal, Faheem Nazir, Ahmed Rukhsar (C), Muhammad Rizwan, Ahmed Nisar (WK), Muhammad Sajjad, Nawaz Sharukh, Hussain Abubakar, Shahrukh Butt, Ghulam Farid, Ahmad Hassan (WK), Hasnat Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Charith Fernando, Azhar Hussain, Humza Ishtiaq, Sukhwinder Singh, Arsalan Shahid and Mirza Ahmed.

Brescia CC: Atta Ullah, Babar Hussain, Imad Khan, Naveed Chaudhary, Qulb Sajjad, Ranjah Hammad, Rizwan Muhammad, Ali Raza, Aliraza Qaisar, Basharat Ali, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Jafri, Zai Mushtaq, Zain Haider, Ammad Khan, Anwar Attieq, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammad, Shadnan Khan, Ahsan Akbar, Naseer Hussain, Yasir Nawaz.

