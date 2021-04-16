Dream11 Team Tips

BRE vs PLG, Fantasy Cricket Predictions ECS T10 Brescia Match 17: Captain, Vice-captain For Brescia vs Pak Lions Ghedi, Today's Probable XIs at JCC Brescia Cricket at 12:30 PM IST April 16 Friday

Brescia vs Pak Lions Ghedi Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Brescia – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BRE vs PLG, ECS T10 Brescia, Brescia Dream11 Team Player List, Pak Lions Ghedi Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Brescia vs Pak Lions Ghedi, Online Cricket Tips Brescia vs Pak Lions Ghedi ECS T10 Brescia, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Brescia

TOSS: The ECS T10 Brescia toss between Brescia vs Pak Lions Ghedi will take place at 12:00 PM IST – April 16.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket.

BRE vs PLG My Dream11 Team

Yasir Nawaz, Qulb Sajjad, Imad Khan (c), Mudassar Riaz (vc), Anwar Attieq, Muhammad Amir Jafri, Haseeb Abdul, Muhammad Tayyab, Faisal Shah, Fakhar Imran, Ehtasham Safdar

Probable Playing XIs

Pak Lions Ghedi

Haseeb Abdul (c), Nadeem Faisal, Muhammad Tayyab, Fakhar Imran, Shueb Khan, Sheraz Khan, Mudassar Riaz (wk), Ehtasham Safdar, Nithin Das, Sukhwinder Singh, Rohit Unnithan

Brescia CC

Atta Ullah, Anwar Attieq, Yasir Nawaz (wk), Babar Hussain, Ali Raza Islam, Muhammad Amir Jafri, Imad Khan, Malik Mushtaq, Muhammad Iqbal, Qulb Sajjad (c), Faisal Shah

SQUADS

Pak Lions Ghedi

Sheraz Khan, Nadeem Faisal, Muhammad Tayyab, Fakhar Imran, Tabassum Riaz, Mudassar Riaz, Tojo Thomas, Rohit Unnithan (WK), Rizwan Zaman, Haseeb Abdul (C), Israr Omarkhail, Nithin Das, Shueb Khan, John Joseph, Ehtasham Safdar, Sukhwinder Singh, Bebin Zacharia, Hamza Zia and Dilawar Hussain.

Brescia CC

Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Jafri, Shadnan Khan, Anwar Attieq, Zai Mushtaq, Qulb Sajjad (C), Yasir Nawaz (WK), Babar Hussain, Ammad Khan, Javed Muhammaad, Imad Khan, Basharat Ali, Imran Naveed, Naveed Chaudhary, Naseer Hussain, Rizwan Muhammad, Ali Raza, Atta Ullah, Faisal Shah, Ahsan Akbar, Zain Haider, Ranjah Hammad, Aliraza Qaisar.

