Paris: Amid all the negative talk, Virat Kohli with his family is in Paris on a month-long break. While not many were in favour of Kohli going on a break considering his form is not the best and the T20 World Cup is set to take place in five months, there is a possibility that the ex-India captain could regain form and that would be the best thing to happen for the side ahead of the marquee event. There is also a report on InsideSport that suggests Kohli has been asked to cut short his break and join the team for the tour of Zimbabwe to regain form ahead of the Asia Cup.

Not long back Hardik Pandya was not even in the scheme of things for the T20 World Cup, now it seems he is the most important player for India. One feels, Kohli does not have a lot of time ahead of the T20 World Cup – yet a break seems to be the best solution for the great cricketer amid all the negativity and criticism around him.

Kohli is world-class and there is no debating that and hence a few plaudits have gone on to reckon that he is merely one good innings away from striking back form. Kohli in form would make India look like the side to beat in the T20 WC and hence all the talk. Reports suggest that he will resume practice on August 1 to prepare for Asia Cup 2022 in Sri Lanka.