The International Olympic Committee has included breaking, a competitive form of breakdancing, into its final list of events for the Paris 2024 Games on Monday. The decision has been taken to attract more younger audience to the competition.

Skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing are among the new events that have retained their spots and will make their debut at the delayed Tokyo Olympics next year.

Breaking, as it will be known when competitors take on each other, was included at the Youth Olympics Games in Buenos Aires (Argentina) in 2018 and it proved a hit. The participants faced each other in a one-on-one dance-offs.

Russia’s Sergei “Bumblebee” Chernyshev won the gold in the men’s competition, while Japan’s Ramu “Ram” Kawai took the yellow metal in the women’s event.

IOC president Thomas Bach said the decision proves their strong focus on youth.

“With this programme, we are making the Olympic Games Paris 2024 fit for the post-corona world. We are further reducing the cost and complexity of hosting the Games. There is also a strong focus on youth,” Bach said.

Shawn Tay, president of the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) termed it as a historic occassion.

“Today is a historic occasion, not only for b-boys and b-girls but for all dancers around the world,” Tay said.

B-boys and B-girls are the term used for competitive breakers, or breakdancers.

“The WDSF could not be prouder to have breaking included at Paris 2024, and we thank everyone who helped make it possible: the executive board of the IOC, the Paris 2024 organizers, the WDSF staff and, most importantly, the breaking community itself. It was a true team effort to get to this moment and we will redouble our efforts in the lead-up to the Olympic Games to make sure the breaking competition at Paris 2024 will be unforgettable,” Tay said.

The competitors are judged on technical skill, creativity and style including strength, speed, rhythm and agility.

The athletic style of dance form emerged in the United States in the 1970s.