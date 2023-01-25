Top Recommended Stories
Breaking: Adani Group Wins Ahmedabad Women IPL Team Bid With Rs 1289 Crore Offer, MI Gets Mumbai. Check Full List
Amid much excitement, it was the Adani Group that won the Ahmedabad franchise for the upcoming Women's IPL for a whopping Rs 1289 Cr bid on Wednesday.
10 Cities Selected For Women IPL 2023
Ahmedabad
Kolkata
Chennai
Bengaluru
Delhi
Dharamsala
Guwahati
Indore
Lucknow
Mumbai
