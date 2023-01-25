  • Home
Amid much excitement, it was the Adani Group that won the Ahmedabad franchise for the upcoming Women's IPL for a whopping Rs 1289 Cr bid on Wednesday. 

Updated: January 25, 2023 3:01 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Mumbai: Amid much excitement, it was the Adani Group that won the Ahmedabad franchise for the upcoming Women’s IPL for a whopping Rs 1289 Cr bid on Wednesday.

10 Cities Selected For Women IPL 2023

Ahmedabad
Kolkata
Chennai
Bengaluru
Delhi
Dharamsala
Guwahati
Indore
Lucknow
Mumbai

Published Date: January 25, 2023 2:59 PM IST

Updated Date: January 25, 2023 3:01 PM IST