Breaking: Adani Group Wins Ahmedabad Women IPL Team Bid With Rs 1289 Crore Offer, MI Gets Mumbai. Check Full List

Mumbai: Amid much excitement, it was the Adani Group that won the Ahmedabad franchise for the upcoming Women’s IPL for a whopping Rs 1289 Cr bid on Wednesday.

10 Cities Selected For Women IPL 2023

Ahmedabad

Kolkata

Chennai

Bengaluru

Delhi

Dharamsala

Guwahati

Indore

Lucknow

Mumbai