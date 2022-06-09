New Delhi: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, at the toss, informed about Aiden Markram being unavailable for selection for 1st T20 after testing positive for Covid-19.Also Read - Live IND vs SA T20 Cricket Score: Miller-vd Dussen Keep Visitors Afloat In Chase

Here's what Bavuma said at the toss:

"Aiden was not available for selection as he tested positive for Covid, Stubbs comes in and it is a debut for him. We have two all rounders; Dwaine and Parnell also come into the fold. It is an important series as we haven't been together as a group since the World Cup, it is a preparation for the World Cup coming up in Australia. For us it is about to build momentum and build confidence going ahead."

India skipper Rishabh Pant, making his captaincy debut in international cricket at his home ground, said he didn’t mind batting first and confirmed that Ishan Kishan will open alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad with Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik returning to the T20I side after a long time.

“But if I had won the toss I would have bowled first. It is one of the proudest moments in my cricketing career so far. Because a Delhi boy getting that (captaincy) honour at Delhi is a huge thing for me. Thanks to everyone for giving me this opportunity. We know our XI but at the same time we are giving different roles to players and see how they cope with that going forward,” stated Pant.

Playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain & wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje