BREAKING: Brazilian Football Legend Pele Dies At 82

Pele is the only footballer in the planet to have won three World Cup titles.

Pele is the only footballer to have won three World Cup titles. (Image: Twitter)

Sao Paulo: Three-time World Cup winner and a Brazilian football legend, Pele, has died at the age of 82, his agent Joe Fraga confirmed his death.

The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalised for the last month with multiple ailments.

Brazilian legend Pelé has passed away at 82, one of the greatest of all time who changed the game. A man with a god-given talent, one of the names who will remain forever in the memory. All thoughts with the family. RIP, legend 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/xxndio7gmM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 29, 2022

In all, Pelé played 114 matches with Brazil, scoring a record 95 goals, including 77 in official matches. His run with Santos stretched over three decades until he went into semi-retirement after the 1972 season.

Widely regarded as one of soccer’s greatest players, Pelé spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents as the game’s most prolific scorer with Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team.

His grace, athleticism and mesmerizing moves transfixed players and fans. He orchestrated a fast, fluid style that revolutionized the sport — a samba-like flair that personified his country’s elegance on the field.

He carried Brazil to soccer’s heights and became a global ambassador for his sport in a journey that began on the streets of Sao Paulo state, where he would kick a sock stuffed with newspapers or rags.

The official Twitter handle of Pele posted, “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever.”

A inspiração e o amor marcaram a jornada de Rei Pelé, que faleceu no dia de hoje. Amor, amor e amor, para sempre.

.

Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever. pic.twitter.com/CP9syIdL3i — Pelé (@Pele) December 29, 2022

Pele was admitted to the hospital on November 30 with swelling all over his body. He was also diagnosed with respiratory issues. Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram: ‘We are thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace,’ along with three heartbroken emojis.