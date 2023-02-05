  • Home
  • Sports
  • BREAKING: Delhi Boy Anshul Jubli Outclasses Jeka Saraghi To Earn UFC Contract

BREAKING: Delhi Boy Anshul Jubli Outclasses Jeka Saraghi To Earn UFC Contract

Anshul Jubli defeated Jeka Seragih via TKO (ground and pound) - Round 2 in 3:44 minutes.

Updated: February 5, 2023 11:58 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Anshul Jubli vs Jeka Seragih UFC, Anshul Jubli vs Jeka Seragih UFC fight, Anshul bags UFC contract, Anshul Jubli news, Anshul Jubli UFC, ufc live streaming india, anshul jubli ufc live, anshul jubli live score, anshul jubli ufc contract, Anshul Jubli profile, ufc india streaming
Anshul Jubli Earns an UFC Contract. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: MMA fighter and Delhi boy Anshul Jubli became the second Indian-born to earn an UFC contract after a win over Jeka Saraghi of Indonesia in the Road to UFC Finals.

Also Read:

“We have arrived, India is here!,” Jubli said after the fight. “We are not stopping here we are going all the way to the top. Just see what we have done, first ever Road to UFC lightweight winner from the Himalyas of Uttarakhand!”

About his gameplan, Jubli said his idea was to keep distance from the opposition, pin him on to the ground and dominate. “That’s what we have done. We’ve dominated this fight and have proved why we are here. I’m going to make the nation proud,” said the India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 5, 2023 11:31 AM IST

Updated Date: February 5, 2023 11:58 AM IST