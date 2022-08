Published: August 9, 2022 4:00 PM IST

Breaking: Former ICC Umpire Rudy Koertzen Dies At Age 73 (Credits: judgeh_sub/Twitter)

New Delhi: Former International Cricket Council (ICC) umpire Rudy Koertzen has passed away at the age of 73. The South African team will be wearing black armbands on the sad news that umpire Rudy Koertzen passed away #EngvSA — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) August 9, 2022 More to follow…

