Confessing that he never had ambitions of breaking former cricketer Hanif Mohammad's record for the highest score by a Pakistani, ex-skipper of the side Inzamam-ul-Haq said it would have been a different thing if it was a world record.

Inzamam, who holds the record of scoring the second-highest individual score in a Test inning for the country, smashed 329 against New Zealand in 2002 and missed Hanif's record by eight runs. Hanif had scored 337 in 1958 against West Indies.

"I honestly didn't have any ambitions that I would break Hanif bhai's record. Had it been a world record it would have been another thing. But breaking a fellow Pakistani's record never really attracted me," he said.

Inzamam also recalled how he started going for big shots as he was losing partners at the other end.

“I remember asking the last man if he can hang around for a while. The expression on his face pretty much told me that it was all down to me. He wasn’t confident at all. So I started going for the big hits and eventually got caught near the boundary line. If I would have had a proper batsman at the other end, I would surely have carried on,” Inzamam said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

Experienced Inzamam played 120 Tests, 378 ODIs and 1 T20I match for Pakistan.