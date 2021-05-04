Mumbai: The Indian Premier League 2021 has been suspended, the BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla has confirmed. The decision comes after reports of multiple players and members of the teams set up testing positive inside the bio-bubble. The latest in the list of IPL players to test positive is Wriddhiman Saha, the Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper. “The IPL has been suspended for the time being. Efforts on to set up a fresh bubble in Mumbai and look at a resumption. But, at the moment, it is far from certain that this will happen. #IPL,” Cricket Journalist Anand Vasu tweeted. Also Read - IPL 2021 Suspended by BCCI After SRH Star Wriddhiman Saha Tests Positive For Covid-19

The news comes moments after the Bombay High Court agreed to hear an urgent plea to suspend it. Earlier, the Indian Premier League 2021, keeping in mind deaths and cases from the deadly Covid 2.0. The plea has sought damages of Rs 1000 crores from the BCCI and profit from IPL for medical treatment and oxygen for #COVID19, Live Law reported. A similar PIL has been filed in the Delhi high court as well. The plea in Delhi High Court also seeks directions to stop IPL Matches with immediate effect. It further requests to have an enquiry as to why such matches have been prioritised over public health.

29 matches have been played so far in the IPL season 14. All the matches are being played under a bio-bubble and without spectators on the ground. However, a Indian Express report today claimed, the Covid-19 surge had breached the bio-bubble as two players from Kolkata Knight Riders and two non-playing members of the CSK team had tested positive.

Reports also suggest that Sunsrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has also tested positive for Covid-19.

“COVID-19 now strikes Sunrisers Hyderabad with wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha testing positive. The entire team has been in isolation since yesterday,” a sports journalist wrote on Twitter.

There could be another positive case in Delhi Capitals too. Player in question has been in isolation for three days now after showing symptoms. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) May 4, 2021

This is a developing story, more to follow…