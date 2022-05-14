New Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case as a betting network has been found taking inputs from Pakistan. The network has been influencing results from 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. As per a report from PTI, officials from CBI has booked three people till now.Also Read - CSK vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 62 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Wankhede Stadium at 03:30 PM IST May 15, Sunday

"This network is influencing outcome of Indian Premier League matches based on inputs received from Pakitsan. In the garb of betting related to IPL matches, they are cheating the general public by inducing them for betting," said the premier investigation agency.

This is not the first time, the cash rich league has been tainted with match fixing. Earlier in 2015, IPL franchises Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) were banned for the year 2016 and 2017 before making a comeback in 2018.

More to follow…