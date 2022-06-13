Mumbai: The Indian Premier League (IPL) Media Rights for 2022 to 2027 has been sold for Rs ₹43,050 Crore (Digital and TV combined), reports claimed, adding that the television and digital broadcast rights have been won by two different companies. This is in line with the BCCI’s push for sharing the broadcast rights with multiple players in order to expand its reach. With the latest rounds of auctioning, IPL is set to earn over Rs 100 crore per match.Also Read - IPL Media Rights Cross Rs 100-crore Mark Per Match, Overall Value Crosses 41,000 cr: Report

With this, the Indian Premiere League (IPL) now becomes second most valued sporting league in the world, surpassing English Premiere League (EPL) and National Basketball Association (NBA). Earlier, the TV and digital rights of IPL were held by Disney-owned Star India. Also Read - IPL Media Rights Announcement Today. What We Know So Far?

IPL MEDIA RIGHTS 2022-27: BIG TAKEAWAYS