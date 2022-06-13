Mumbai: The Indian Premier League (IPL) Media Rights for 2022 to 2027 has been sold for Rs ₹43,050 Crore (Digital and TV combined), reports claimed, adding that the television and digital broadcast rights have been won by two different companies. This is in line with the BCCI’s push for sharing the broadcast rights with multiple players in order to expand its reach. With the latest rounds of auctioning, IPL is set to earn over Rs 100 crore per match.Also Read - IPL Media Rights Cross Rs 100-crore Mark Per Match, Overall Value Crosses 41,000 cr: Report
With this, the Indian Premiere League (IPL) now becomes second most valued sporting league in the world, surpassing English Premiere League (EPL) and National Basketball Association (NBA). Earlier, the TV and digital rights of IPL were held by Disney-owned Star India. Also Read - IPL Media Rights Announcement Today. What We Know So Far?
IPL MEDIA RIGHTS 2022-27: BIG TAKEAWAYS
Also Read - Amazon Planning To Pull Out of IPL Streaming Rights Bid: Reports
- IPL is set to earn Rs 105.5 crores per game, a record for 15-year-old league.
- The IPL media rights are sold: 57.5 crores for TV and 48 crores for Digital rights. (Source: Cricbuzz)
- IPL Media Rights (TV and Digital) sold for ₹43,050 crores. With this, Indian Premiere League (IPL) now becomes second most valued sporting league in the world, surpassing English Premiere League (EPL) and NBA.