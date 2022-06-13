Mumbai: The Indian Premier League (IPL) Media Rights for 2022 to 2027 have been sold for Rs ₹43,050 Crore (Digital and TV combined), reports claimed, adding that the television and digital broadcast rights have been won by two different companies. This is in line with the BCCI’s push for sharing the broadcast rights with multiple players in order to expand its reach. With the latest rounds of auctioning, IPL is set to earn over Rs 100 crore per match.Also Read - 'Ache Din is Back' - Twitterverse Gets Nostalgic as Reports Suggest Sony Leads Race to Bag IPL Media TV Rights

With this, the Indian Premier League (IPL) now become the second most valued sporting league in the world, surpassing English Premier League (EPL) and National Basketball Association (NBA). For the unversed, IPL media rights comprises four separate buckets —TV rights for India, digital rights for India, non-exclusive set of 18 matches for digital (India), and the rest of the world.

The BCCI will make the final announcement of the winner of the TV and digital rights as the bidding for Packages B (incremental), Packages C and D is yet to go on. Earlier, the TV and digital rights of IPL were held by Disney-owned Star India.

IPL MEDIA RIGHTS 2022-27: BIG TAKEAWAYS

Reports claimed that the package A and B of the right which includes TV and Digital, has been sold for a whopping Rs 43,050 crore, something happening for the first time in Indian sports.

Earlier on Friday, global retail giants Amazon had withdrew itself from the Indian Premier League media rights auction race.

IPL is set to earn Rs 105.5 crores per game, a record for 15-year-old league.

The IPL media rights are sold: 57.5 crores for TV and 48 crores for Digital rights. (Source: Cricbuzz).

Reports claimed Sony has won TV rights. Shootout will happen between A and B before it moves to C.

A total of 7 companies—Zee Group, Sony Pictures, Viacom-led JV, Disney+Hotstar, Culver Max Entertainment, Times Internet, and Fun Asia participated in the media auction.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.