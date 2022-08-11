New Delhi: KL Rahul on Thursday was appointed as captain by the BCCI to lead Team India in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. He cleared to play in the ODI series after passing a fitness test on August 11. Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had named Shikhar Dhawan as the skipper for the three-match series. However, the BCCI has now appointed KL Rahul as the skipper with the left-handed Dhawan as his deputy.Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: KL Rahul Should Not be Rushed in The India XI - Ex-Pak Star Danish Kaneria

"The BCCI Medical Team has assessed KL Rahul and cleared him to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has appointed him the captain of the side and named Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy," the BCCI said in a statement.

The BCCI has formed the complete squad for 3 ODIs– KL Rahul (Captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

INDIA TOUR OF ZIMBABWE, 2022 Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue 1 Thursday August 18th 1st ODI Harare Sports Club 2 Saturday August 20th 2nd ODI Harare Sports Club 3 Monday August 22th 3rd ODI Harare Sports Club

With this, KL Rahul has been added to India’s 15-member squad for the white-ball series against Zimbabwe. It must be noted that right-handed Rahul hasn’t played any cricket since representing the Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Earlier, KL Rahul was also named captain for South Africa series but had to pull out due to an injury.