New Delhi: Kusal Mendis has been hospitalised in Dhaka after he complained of chest pain just minutes before the lunch interval on the first day of the second Test match on Monday.Also Read - BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips 1st Test Sri Lanka in Bangladesh 2022: Check Captain, Fantasy XI For Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium May 15-19, Sunday 9:30 AM IST

Mendis left the playing field holding his chest soon after he was attended by the medical staff and looked in some discomfort. While the cause of the chest pain is still unknown, it is learnt that the Sri Lankan cricketer was suffering from dehydration leading into the second Test. Also Read - BAN vs SL, 1st Test, Preview: Test Cricket Returns With Bangladesh Set To Take On Sri Lanka

The BCB doctor Manzur Hossain Chowdhury said that he was taken to the hospital for “proper diagnosis and better management” of his condition, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo. Mendis was among the runs in the first Test match, scoring a solid fifty in the first innings and followed it up with a 48 in the second that helped Sri Lanka draw the first Test. Also Read - COVID Forces Shakib Al Hasan Out Of Sri Lanka Test Series Opener

More to Follow