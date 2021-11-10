Sonepat: In a shocking incident, national level wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother were on Wednesday shot dead by unknown assailants at Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy in Sonepat’s Halalpur. As per media reports, Nisha’s mother Dhanpati was also injured during the incident and is in critical condition. Her mother has been admitted to Rohtak’s PGI hospital and is undergoing treatment.Also Read - BREAKING | Earthquake of 3.3 Magnitude Hits Jhajjar in Haryana: NCS

The reports suggested that Nisha Dahiya and her brother Suraj's bodies have been sent for postmortem at Civil Hospital in Sonepat. Giving further details, the police said matter is under investigation and the reason for the shooting is still unknown.

It must be noted that Nisha Dahiya had on Friday bagged a bronze medal in 65 kg at Wrestling U-23 World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. PM Modi had praised her along with other women wrestlers for their breakthrough performance.

“Congratulations to Shivani, Anju, Divya, Radhika and Nisha for winning medals at the Wrestling Championships in Belgrade. Their performance is special and will contribute to wrestling becoming even more popular across India,” PM Modi had tweeted.

Prior to this, Nisha Dahiya won a gold medal at the cadet National Championships in 2014 in Srinagar. She had won her first international medal in 2014 when she returned with a bronze in the 49kg category from Asian Championships. She had also won a silver in 60kg category next year. And in 2015, she won a bronze at the National Championships in 2015.

Soon after winning the bronze medal, Nisha Dahiya had tested positive for meldonium, a drug which was banned by World Anti-Doping Agency in 2016. After the incident, Nisha faced a four-year ban. However, she was about to get a Railways job after having won cadet medals and National Championships bronze in 2015 but the job scope slipped after the doping ban.