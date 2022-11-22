Cristiano Ronaldo To Leave Manchester United

Manchester United confirmed on Tuesday that Cristiano Ronaldo will leave the club by mutual agreement.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United confirmed on Tuesday that Cristiano Ronaldo will leave the club by mutual agreement. The Portuguese player’s future with the club was headed toward an end following a public outburst against the side and manager Erik Ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2022

About a week back, Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that he feels ‘betrayed’ at Manchester United and has no respect for manager Erik Ten Hag. “I don’t have respect for him [Ten Hag] because he doesn’t show respect for me,” Ronaldo said in a fragment of the interview that aired on November 16 on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

The interview stirred a massive controversy.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been a peripheral figure on the field for United since Ten Hag took charge in May.

Popular EPL (English Premier League) club Manchester on November 18 said that that they have initiated ‘appropriate steps’ in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s “explosive interview”.

Ronaldo launched an explosive attack on Manchester United and coach Erik Ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan for the treatment meted out to him since he returned at the start of last season.