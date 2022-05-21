MI vs DC, TATA IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians ended their IPL 2022 campaign with a win against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday. With Mumbai winning their final match of the season, it also brought an end to Delhi Capitals’ campaign this season as Royal Challengers Bangalore qualified for the playoffs with 16 points on the table.Also Read - IPL 2022, Playoffs & Qualifier: All You Need To Know About Venue, Date & Who Plays Whom

Opting to bowl first, Mumbai did the bulk of the damage with the ball early on as Delhi Capitals lost their top-order with not much on the board.

Skipper Rishabh Pant along with Rovman Powell did their bit in trying to rebuild the innings and helped their team reach a modest total of 159 for 7. Mumbai Indians lost captain Rohit Sharma early in the run chase but Ishan Kishan and Dewald Brevis kept them in the hunt by keeping up with the asking rate.

Tim David played a brilliant cameo of 34 off 11 balls that took the match away from the Capitals before getting dismissed. Mumbai at the end won by 5 wickets with 5 balls to spare.

Gujarat Titans will now face Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, May 24 while Lucknow Super Giants will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator on Wednesday, May 25. The winner of Qualifier 1 will directly qualify for the final scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 29. The winner of the eliminator will take on the loser of the first qualifier for a place in the final on Friday, May 27.

The Qualifer 1 and the Eliminator will take place in Kolkata at the Eden Gardens while the Qualifier 2 and the final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.