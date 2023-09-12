Home

BREAKING: Shreyas Iyer Not Available For Today’s India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4 Match in Colombo – REPORT

Asia Cup 2023, Ind vs SL: Shreyas Iyer set to miss the match in Colombo.

Shreyas Iyer. (Pic: X)

Colombo: India’s stylish middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, who missed out on the Pakistan game day before due to a back spasm, was expected to make a comeback to the side today for the game against Sri Lanka. As per a report on Cricbuzz that will not happen as he is unavailable for selection today. There is no confirmation over the status of his injury. Looks like it could be a precautionary measure that the side is taking keeping the ODI World Cup in mind. Iyer is currently under remote monitoring by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) managers, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) staff, and locally by the team management in Colombo.

Earlier, resuming their assault on Pakistan on the reserve day starting at 4:40 pm after a rain delay, India reached a mammoth 356/2, their highest score against Pakistan in ODIs.

In reply, Pakistan were nowhere in the chase as only three of their batters managed to go past 20. India’s fast bowlers were impeccable in their line and length while putting out a surreal exhibition of seam and swing bowling.

Kuldeep then came to bamboozle the batters and pick 5/25, his second fifer in ODIs, as Pakistan were restricted to just 128, with 228 runs being the highest margin of win for India against Pakistan in terms of runs.

Brief scores: India 356/2 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 122 not out, K.L Rahul 111 not out, Rohit Sharma 56, Shubman Gill 58; Shadab Khan 1-71, Shaheen Shah Afridi 1-79) beat Pakistan 128 all out in 32 overs (Fakhar Zaman 27; Kuldeep Yadav 5-25, Shardul Thakur 1-16) by 228 runs.

