Breaking: Sourav Ganguly Set to Feature In World Test Championship Final 2023

New Delhi: Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is set to leave for London ahead of World Test Championship Final. Indian legendary cricketer will be doing commentary for the Test series against Australia at The Kennington Oval London.

Apart from Ganguly, Star Sports has Harbhajan Singh, S Sreesanth and Deep Dasgupta on comms in Hindi.

In English, Ravi Shastri will accompany Harsha Bhogle, Dinesh Karthik, Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden besides Justin Langer.

Team India, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli are also there in England as they are practicing for the much-awaited Test match.

