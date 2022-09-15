Bern: Swiss tennis great Roger Federer on Thursday announced retirement from international tennis, saying next week’s Laver Cup will be his final ATP tournament. In a statement, Federer announced that he is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles.Also Read - Novak Djokovic Pulls Out of US Open, 2022 Wimbledon Winner Confirms

Roger Federer has not competed since Wimbledon in July 2021 and has had a series of knee operations. Federer shared a note on his Twitter account where he expressed his feelings and added that the injuries and surgeries have been part and parcel of his life in the past three years.

Federer posted the news on Twitter, saying his farewell event will be the Laver Cup in London next week. That is a team event run by his management company.

The announcement about his retirement comes just days after the end of the US Open, which was expected to be the last tournament of 23-time major champion Serena Williams’ career.

“To my tennis family and beyond. Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I’ve met along the way: my friends, my competitors, and most of all the fans who give the sport its life. Today, I want to share some news with all of you,” he said in a statement.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than lever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career,” he added further.

Who is Roger Federer?

A Swiss professional tennis player, Roger Federer was ranked world No. 1 by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) for 310 weeks, including a record 237 consecutive weeks, and has finished as the year-end No. 1 five times.

Significantly, Roger Federer has won 103 ATP singles titles, the second most of all time after Jimmy Connors, including 20 Grand Slam singles titles, a record eight men’s singles Wimbledon titles, an Open Era record-tying five men’s singles US Open titles, and a record six Year-end Championships.