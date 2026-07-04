India vs England 2nd T20: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates HISTORY, breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become…

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes his international debut in the 2nd T20 vs England at Old Trafford in Manchester at the age of 15 years and 99 days.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is making his international debut in 2nd T20 vs England. (Photo: IANS)

India vs England 2026 2nd T20: The good news that the entire international cricketing world was waiting for has finally come at the iconic Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was handed his debut cap ahead of the 2nd T20 match vs England on Saturday. Sooryavanshi has become the youngest-ever Indian debutant at the age of 15 years and 99 days, breaking the record of legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

The former India captain had made his debut in 1989 in a Test match vs Pakistan in Karachi at the age of 16 years and 205 days. Sooryavanshi has comfortably broken that record and has become the youngest player to turn out in international cricket since Pakistan batter Hasan Raza made his debut at the age of 14 years.

Sooryavanshi, who became the youngest-ever winner of the Orange Cap in IPL 2026 season last month, has come into the Indian playing 11 at the expense of Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper Sanju Samson after his run of poor scores in T20I cricket after the T20 World Cup 2026 earlier this year.

Samson scored only 5, 0 and 1 in his last three T20I innings against Ireland and England over the last couple of weeks. Sooryavanshi coming in for Samson was the only change made by the Indian side for the 2nd T20I match in the five-game series after the first match at the Chester-le-Street in Durham was washed out due to rain.

Indian captain Shreyas Iyer once again won the toss and elected to bat first. “One change, Vaibhav (Sooryavanshi) comes in for Sanju (Samson),” Iyer said at toss time on Saturday.

“You’ve seen him in the last couple of months, the way he’s been smashing the ball, taking on the best of the bowlers, shows immense confidence that he possesses,” the Indian T20I skipper added.

Sooryavanshi earned his maiden call-up into the Indian senior side after scoring 776 runs in the IPL 2026 season at an amazing strike-rate of 237.3. He also smashed 72 sixes in his record-breaking season for Rajasthan Royals, breaking the IPL record held by West Indies legend Chris Gayle.

Youngest to debut in international cricket

Age Name Country Year 14y 227d Hasan Raza PAK Faisalabad, 1996 15y 99d Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IND Manchester, 2026 15y 116d Mohammad Sharif BAN Harare, 2001 15y 124d Mushtaq Mohammad PAK Lahore, 1959 16y 127d Aaqib Javed PAK Adelaide, 1988 16y 205d Sachin Tendulkar IND Karachi, 1989

Iyer denied he was under any pressure to pick Sooryavanshi, who is on his maiden senior tour of England and his parents have also been accompanying him at the expense of BCCI.

“I feel that he completely deserves to be in the squad the way he has performed in the last couple of months and years. He’s someone who doesn’t take pressure at all. The way you see him inside the dressing room, he’s got that unflinching nature. And so good to have him around,” Iyer said.

India vs England 2nd T20 Playing 11

India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue