New Delhi: BCCI, on Saturday, announced a 15-member squad for the 3-match ODI series for the Zimbabwe series starting August 18. Shikhar Dhawan, the stand-in captain for the recently concluded West Indies ODI series, will helm the responsibility of captaincy in this series as well. Marquee players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested for the series again.

Another surprise inclusion is CSK star all-rounder Deepak Chahar, who is making a comeback in the international arena after 6 months. It is noteworthy that Chahar was ruled out due to a back injury. Kuldeep Yadav also makes a comeback after an impressive home tour against South Africa.

Check out the team here:

#TeamIndia for 3 ODIs against Zimbabwe: Shikhar Dhawan (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar. — BCCI (@BCCI) July 30, 2022

After the series against the West Indies, India’s T20I matches are in the Asia Cup, followed by back-to-back three-match series against Australia and South Africa at home. One would hope that with the return of Kohli and KL Rahul, India finds time to decide on their opening combinations and the backup options before it becomes too late.

Check out full squad here:

