Brendon McCullum Drops Hint on England’s Playing XI For 2nd Test at Vizag, Says ‘We Might Play 4 Spinners’

Brendon McCullum Drops Hint on England’s Playing XI For 2nd Test at Vizag, Says ‘We Might Play 4 Spinners’

After losing the first Test match, Team India are set to play the second match of the series on February 2 in Vizag.

'4 Spinners'? Brendon McCullum Drops Hint on ENG's Playing XI For Vizag Test

New Delhi: England have already won the first match of the five-Test match series by 28 runs. Now, the coach Brendon McCullum hinted that for the second Test match, the team will go with four spinners the match will be played at Dr. Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium – Visakhapatnam.

The pitch of Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was spin-friendly and it was Tom Hartley who picked up seven wickets for India to guide his team to a victory.So, consedaring the conditions, England might go with four spinners.

“We might go with 4 spinners in second Test match against India at Vizag,” said Brandon McCullum on Senz Radio.

On the other hand, BCCI on Monday announced that Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have been ruled out of the second Test match against England due to injuries.

“Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad. Rahul complained of right quadriceps pain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring the progress of the duo,” the BCCI said in a release.

Meanwhile, the Men’s Selection Committee have added Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to India’s squad. Meanwhile, this was the maiden call for Sarfaraz in the Test squad.

On the other hand, Saransh Jain has been named as a replacement for Washington Sundar in the India A squad for the third and final multi-day game against England Lions starting February 1, 2024, in Ahmedabad.

Avesh Khan will continue to travel with his Ranji Trophy team, Madhya Pradesh and will join the Test squad if required.

India’s updated Squad for 2nd Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.