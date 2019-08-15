Former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum has been named as the head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the next season of Indian Premier League. The 37-year-old dasher has been a part of the KKR side as an active player from 2008 to 2010. He replaced former South African Jacques Kallis who was a part of KKR as head coach since 2015.

Speaking about his appointment, McCullum said: “It’s a great honour to take on this responsibility.

“The Knight Rider franchises in the IPL& CPL have become iconic and have set the standard in franchise cricket. I along with the support staff will be looking to build on the successes both franchises have enjoyed.”