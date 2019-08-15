Former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum has been named as the head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the next season of Indian Premier League. The 37-year-old dasher has been a part of the KKR side as an active player from 2008 to 2010. He replaced former South African Jacques Kallis who was a part of KKR as head coach since 2015.

Speaking about his appointment, McCullum said: “It’s a great honour to take on this responsibility.

“The Knight Rider franchises in the IPL& CPL have become iconic and have set the standard in franchise cricket. I along with the support staff will be looking to build on the successes both franchises have enjoyed.”

McCullum has fond memories of being a part of the franchise as he had set the tournament slight with a 158 blitz in the first game of IPL history against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008. McCullum’s association with the franchise goes beyond KKR as he represented the Trinbago Riders as well in CPL. McCullum is an aggressive batsman and an even better fielder, he is also a wicketkeeper and his addition in the KKR camp would add a lot of value to the side who have faced disappointment and heartbreak in the past couple of seasons.

Meanwhile, KKR has also severed ties with Simon Katich who was the assistant coach but a replacement for him is yet to be named.

 