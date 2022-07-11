New Delhi: England’s newly appointed cricket coach Brendon McCullum finally opens up for the phrase ‘Baz-ball’ has been echoing in world cricket for the past few weeks for the attacking style of England cricket.Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav Reacts After Maiden T20I Century, Claims to Have Made a Calculation Error at Trent Bridge

England has been in fine form this summer so far as the team won all four test matches they have played, Coach McCullum, nicknamed 'Baz', and captain Ben Stokes have made a formidable partnership in the longest format of the game and under them, the Three Lions have played an attacking brand of cricket, which the English press has labeled as 'Baz-ball'.

However, the former New Zealand captain has no idea what "Baz-ball is".

“I don’t have any idea what ‘Baz-ball’ is. It’s not just all crash and burn, if you look at the approach, and that’s why I don’t really like that silly term that people are throwing out there.

“Because there’s actually quite a bit of thought that goes into how the guys manufacture their performances and when they put pressure on bowlers and which bowlers they put pressure on. There’s also times where they’ve absorbed pressure beautifully as well,” McCullum told SEN radio.

England recently defeated India by seven wickets in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston, coming back after conceding the first-innings lead to successfully chase down a record target of 378 in the fourth innings.