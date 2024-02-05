Home

Brentford Vs Manchester City, Premier League Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch EPL Football Match

Manchester City are currently third in English Premier League points table while Brentford are placed 15th.

New Delhi: Manchester City would like to go on level with Arsenal when they take on Brentford in an away encounter at the GTech Community Stadium in the English Premier League on Tuesday. The Pep Guardiola-coached side are currently at third spot in the points table with 46 points from 21 games, behind table-toppers Liverpool and Arsenal, who both have played two games less. Manu Akanji is available for selection for Manchester City while Erling Haaland could himself in the playing XI for the first time since early December. On the other hand, Brentford, who had beaten Manchester City on both occasions last season in the league, are in desperate need for points. With 22 points from 21 games, Brentford are sitting 15th in the table and are in urgent need for points that would keep themselves away from the relegation zone.

Recent Form

On paper, Manchester City are way ahead of Brentford as far as recent form is concerned, with eight wins in as many games across all competitions. The Bees, however, have lost all six games out of their last seven.

Head-To-Head

Manchester City have met Brentford four time in English Premier League. While City won the first two encounters, the last two went into Brentford’s name.

When and where to watch Brentford vs Manchester City match in English Premier League?

Brentford vs Manchester City match in English Premier League will be played at the GTech Community Stadium from 1:30 AM IST on February 6 (Tuesday).

Which television channels will live telecast Brentford vs Manchester City match in English Premier League?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of English Premier League in India. The Brentford vs Manchester City match in English Premier League will be live telecast on all Star Sports channels in India.

Where to get live streaming of Brentford vs Manchester City match in English Premier League?

Live streaming of Brentford vs Manchester City match in English Premier League will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Predicted Line-Ups

Brentford: Mark Flekken, Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee, Keane Lewis-Potter, Vitaly Janelt, Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Mads Roerslev, Neal Maupay, Ivan Toney

Manchester City: Ederson, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Josko Gvardiol, Rico Lewis, Rodri, Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Matheus Nunes, Jeremy Doku, Julian Alvarez

