Brett Lee Expects Big Knock From Steve Smith In BGT, Says, ‘I Believe That He’s Due For A Big One’

Steve Smith scored 71 runs in the four innings against India in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. He will lead Australia in the third Test in Indore.

Steve Smith will lead Australia in the third Test against India. (Image: Twitter)

IND Vs AUS, 3rd Test: Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee has backed Steve Smith to score a hundred in the final two Tests against Australia in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. Trailing 0-2 in the four-match series, Australia face India in the third Test in Indore starting from March 1.

Smith got starts in the first Test in Nagpur but failed to capitalise on them. In the second game, Smith managed 0 and 9 in both innings. Lee felt Smith looked most determined and gritty to et through those tough overs in the first Test.

“Steve Smith was the standout batter, if there was a standout batter, in the first Test in Nagpur,” Lee said in his YouTube channel. “He was probably the one that looked the most determined and gritty to get through the hard overs and those tough times.

“So I’m expecting a big one from Steve Smith, maybe a hundred in the next Test or the one after, because I think he is coming off some really, really good form even though he didn’t get any big scores. I believe that he’s due for a big one,” he added.

With Pat Cummis back in home to be by the side of his ailing mother, Smith will lead the side in the third Test. Lee sounded optimistic about Smith leading the side on Cummins’ absence.

“Hopefully for Australia, they can feed off the positive momentum that Steve Smith brings to the team,” added the tearaway pacer of his time.

“He is coming off a bit of a purple patch back in Australia, fresh off the BBL with a wonderful series, and just the way he has looked in the nets, but also the way he looked out in the middle under very tough conditions,” he said.

India are leading the four match series 2-0 after winning the first two Tests. If they are able to win the third Test, Rohit Sharma’s men will qualify for the World Test Championship final to be played from June 7-11 at The Oval.

