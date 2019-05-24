Former Australia quick Brett Lee picked Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins as his top three fast-bowlers for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. “What a wonderful bowler. He has got a good record, wonderful yorker, good pace,” cricket.com.au quoted Lee, as saying, while commenting on Bumrah, who has 85 wickets under his belt in 49 matches.

Ranked as world number one bowler in ODI cricket, Bumrah is potent with the new ball. But it is death overs, where the Indian paceman shines as he can produce best yorkers both at top and slower pace.

Moving over to his two countrymen, Lee, who is the member of the 2003 World Cup winning team, said that Australia need to stick with Starc.

“You have to stick with Mitchell Starc. He has still got that quality. When that pace is up he is hard to go past,” Lee said.

The lethal left-armer Starc was the Player of the Tournament in the 2015 edition for returning with 22 wickets and reached 100 ODI wickets in just 52 matches, becoming the fastest pace bowler to reach the milestone.

To round his top three, Lee said, “Pat Cummins: pace, accuracy, variations. He can do it all.”

In the absence of injured Starc and Josh Hazlewood earlier this year, Cummins was handed the ball and he picked wickets in bulk. In six matches, Cummins took 17 wickets. The right-armer has been brilliant with his slower balls to limit scoring.

The much-awaited World Cup is scheduled to take place in the United Kingdom from May 30 to July 14. England will play against South Africa in the curtain-raiser at The Oval in London.

(With ANI Inputs)