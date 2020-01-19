Former Australia fast-bowler Brett Lee is the latest to join the chorus of voices who have slammed South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada’s one-match ban for his aggressive celebration against England in Port Elizabeth. Lee termed the decision by the ICC ridiculous.

Rabada was banned for one Test by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the way he celebrated the dismissal of England captain Joe Root during the first day of the third Test at Port Elizabeth on Thursday. He was fined 15 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point. As it was his fourth demerit point in a 24-month period he incurred an automatic one-match ban, ruling him out of next week’s fourth Test in Johannesburg.

I understand that cricket needs to be played in the spirit of the game but to ban @KagisoRabada25 for a test match for over celebrating to me is ridiculous. I also know that he has pushed the boundaries before but come on! No swearing involved! Love his passion. Don’t agree @ICC — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) January 17, 2020

Slamming the ICC for the decision, Lee tweeted, “I understand that cricket needs to be played in the spirit of the game but to ban @KagisoRabada25 for a test match for over celebrating to me is ridiculous.”

“I also know that he has pushed the boundaries before but come on! No swearing involved! Love his passion. Don’t agree @ICC,” said the 43-year-old who took 310 Test wickets from 76 matches between 1999 to 2008.

Rabada getting a 1 game ban for celebrating taking the Wicket of the opponents best player is absolutely bonkers … Over rates & slow play nothing gets done … Celebrate a wicked and you are banned … The World is bloody nuts … #SAvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 17, 2020

Lee joined former England captains Michael Vaughan and Naseer Hussain in criticising the ICC for the decision. West Indies fast bowling great Michael Holding and former England batsman Kevin Pietersen had, however, criticised Rabada for his aggressive celebration.