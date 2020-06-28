Dream11 Team Prediction

The ongoing season is the 25th of the Chinese Basketball League which got underway from November 1, 2019. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was suspended midway on February 1. After over four months of hiatus, it finally resumed on June 20. The forced break has resulted in a change of format with the first two rounds of playoffs now being one-off matches and last two rounds will be best-of-three-games.

The 20 participating teams included Bayi Rockets, Beijing Ducks, Beikong Royal Fighters, Fujian Sturgeons, Guangdong Southern Tigers, Guangzhou Loong-Lions, Jiangsu Dragons, Jilin Northeast Tigers, Liaoning Flying Leopards, Nanjing Monkey Kings, Qingdao Eagles, Shandong Heroes, Shanghai Sharks, Shanxi Loongs, Shenzhen Aviators, Sichuan Blue Whales, Tianjin Pioneers, Xinjiang Flying Tigers, Zhejiang Golden Bulls and Zhejiang Guangsha Lions

My Dream11 Team

PG: Y Sun

SG: Fogg( SP)

SF: T. Sun, Liu

PF: Moultrie

C: Zan, Dai, Lee

Squads

Beijing Royal Fighters (BRF): Yue Sun, Zirui Wang, Ban Duo, Bolong Meng, Kyle Fogg, Zhang Fan, Yasong Chang, Jinlong Chen, Tonglin Sun, Zian Chen, Yu Liang, Xiangbing Wang, Shang Gao, Arnett Moultrie, Haoyang Jing, Zong Zan, Shaojie Wang, Zheng Wang, Mengjun Xu

Jilin (JNT): Jinming Cui, Ming Lian, Weizhe Jiang, Degao Kong, ChangYii Chai, Fu Bowen, Jiang Yuxing, Tianyi Liu, JinLin Guo, Mingyang Geng, Cheng Zhong, Biao Zhang, YuBo Xia, Entong Zhu, Huaibo Dai, Ang Lee

