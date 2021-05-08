BRG vs UCC Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Prague

Brno Rangers vs United CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Prague- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BRG vs UCC at Vinor Cricket Ground: In match no. 22 of ECS T10 Prague tournament, United CC will take on Brno Rangers at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Saturday. The ECS T10 Prague BRG vs UCC match will start at 2:30 PM IST – May 8. Brno Rangers are currently placed at the top of the points table of this season of the ECS T10 Prague, whereas United CC are currently placed at the fourth position on the points table. Brno Rangers played four matches in this season of the ECS T10 Prague where they won all of those matches, while United CC also played four matches in this season where they managed to win only one game so far. Meanwhile, United CC are having a completely different tournament when compared to Rangers. They have managed to win just one game and have lost three encounters so far.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Prague toss between United CC and Brno Rangers will take place at 2 PM IST – May 8.

Time: 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground.

BRG vs UCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Jan Hoffmann

Batsmen – Dylan Steyn (VC), Ali Kashif, Shyamal Joshi

All-rounders – Piyushsingh Baghel, Pramod Bagauly, Ayush Sharma (C), Rahat Ali

Bowlers – Mustafa Nawab, Somsuvro Basu, Tripurari Kanhya Lal

BRG vs UCC Probable Playing XIs

Brno Rangers: Dylan Steyn (C), Ali Kashif, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Rahat Ali, Naveed Ahmed, Kudzai Chomusora, Saeed Rasul, Sandeep Tiwari, Somsuvro Basu, Jan Hoffmann(wk), Zain Tariq.

United CC: Pramod Bagauly (C), Shyamal Joshi, Amit Pangarkar, Neelesh Pandit, Chetan Sharma, Mustafa Nawab, Abhimanyu Singh (wk), Ayush Sharma, Piyushsingh Baghel, Manish Singh, Ritesh Khanna.

BRG vs UCC Squads

Brno Rangers: Abhijit Kar, Dylan Steyn, Kudzai Chomusora, Saeed Khan, Saeed Rasul, Sitaram Prabhukhot, Somesekhar Banerjee, Vikram Padigala, Rahat Ali, Sandeep Tiwari, Tripyrari Kania Lal, Ali Kashif, Jan Hoffmann, Naveed Ahmed, Somsuvro Basu, Sony Mitra, Ushan Gunathilake, Vishnu Revi.

United CC: Abhiskeh Deshpande, Manish Singh, Meet Parikh, Rhuturaj Magare, Senthil Kumar, Shashvat Raizada, Shyamal Joshi, Vivek Shankar, Chaitanya Parachure, Mustafa Nawab, Neelesh Pandit, Pramod Bagauly, Saurabh Await, Ayush Sharma, Kunal Deshmukh, Piyushsingh Baghel, Rakesh Bomishetti, Ritesh Khanna, Abhimanyu Singh, Amit Pangarkar, Chetan Sharma, Ghanshyam Kumar.

