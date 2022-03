BRI vs ALZ Dream11 Tips And Prediction European Cricket League T10

TOSS: The European Cricket League T10 match toss between Brigade vs Alby Zalmi CF will take place at 4:00 PM IST – March 17.

Time: 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

BRI vs ALZ Dream11 Team

I.Zia, A.McDaid, S.Ali, Z.Alozai, I.Hussain-I (C), G.McCarter, R.McBeth, A.Khalil, R.Barr, D.Barr (VC), T.Hussain

BRI vs ALZ Probable Playing XIs

Brigade: S.Olphert (wk), A.McDaid, D.Murdock, N.Gray, I.Hussain-I, R.MacBeth, G.McCarter, A.Britton, D.Barr, R.Barr, O.Reynolds

Alby Zalmi CF: I.Zia (wk), Z.Niazy, S.Ali, Z.Alozai, R.Khan, A.Khalil,T.Hussain, U.Jabbar, L.Momand, Q.Mir Afzal, F.Tariq Choudhary