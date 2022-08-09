BRI vs BER Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Dresden Fantasy Hints

BRI vs BER Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Dresden Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – BSV Britannia vs Berlin CC, Playing 11s For Today’s Match At Rugby Cricket Dresden, 4 PM and 6 PM IST August 09, TuesdayAlso Read - IRE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain – Ireland vs Afghanistan, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Belfast 8:00 PM IST August 9, Tuesday

Here is the ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BRI vs BER Dream11 Team Prediction, BRI vs BER Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BRI vs BER Playing 11s ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction FBSV Britannia vs Berlin CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series. Also Read - GMY vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction, KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Strikers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match At SNRW Ground, 3 PM IST August 09, Tuesday

TOSS – The ECS T10 Dresden 2022 match toss between BSV Britannia vs Berlin CC will take place at 3.30 and 5:30 PM IST Also Read - FBL vs BCA Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Dresden Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Fuchse Berlin Lions vs Berlin Cricket Academy, Playing 11s For Today’s Match At Rugby Cricket Dresden, 2 PM IST August 09, Tuesday

Time – August 09, 4 PM and 6 PM PM IST



Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV.

BRI vs BER Dream11 Team

J Bunyan, S Ali Jan, S Kataria, M Negi, J Vashisht, N Kraiger, M Tiwari, S Gill, I Bukhari, W Ahmed, A Pandey

Captain: N Kraiger Vice Captain: S Gill

BRI vs BER Probable Playing XI

BSV Britannia: Saade Ali Jan (wk), Sourabh Krishnatrey, Sanish Goyal, Ayush Pandey, Mohit Negi, Mohan Dayanandan, Vishal Panjwani, Harsha Gopireddy, Himanshu Himansh, Waleed Ahmed, Gurpreet Singh

Berlin CC: Karan Singh, Sagar Kataria, Abhilash Anantharam (wk), Sahil Lal, Awais Zafar, Saddam Gill, Imran Bukhari, Nick Kraiger, Jatinder Vashisht, Tirth Trivedi, Ata Ahmad