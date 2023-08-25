Home

BRI vs USGC Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Dresden Eliminator 1 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – BSV Britannia 1892 vs USG Chemnitz, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, 12.45 PM IST August 25, Friday

Here is the ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BRI vs USGC Dream11 Team Prediction, BRI vs USGC Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BRI vs USGC Playing 11s ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction BSV Britannia 1892 vs USG Chemnitz, Fantasy Playing Tips –,ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series.

BRI vs USGC Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

BRI vs USGC Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Dresden Eliminator 1 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – BSV Britannia 1892 vs USG Chemnitz, Playing 11s For Today's Match Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, 12.45 PM IST August 25, Friday.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Dresden 2023 Series toss between BSV Britannia 1892 and USG Chemnitz will take place at 12.15 PM IST

Time – August 25, 2.45 PM IST



Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV.

BRI vs USGC Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Sandeep Shivalingegowda

Batters: Janpreet Singh(vc), Edrees Jalalzai

All-Rounders: Varun Soraganvi, Gopinath Manoharan, Sanish Goyal, Gurpreet Singh, Sangeeth Udayan(c)

Bowlers: Waleed Ahmed, Waqas Virk, Meaikeal Gulamidean.

BRI vs USGC Probable Playing XIs

BSV Britannia 1892: Waleed Ahmed (C), Dixit Navadia (WK), Sanish Goyal, Janpreet Singh, Rohit Singh, Saad Jan, Gurpreet Singh, Waqas Virk, Bharath Ravi, Sourabh Krishnatrey, Himanshu Himanshu.

USG Chemnitz: Abdul Basir (C), Sandeep Shivalingegowda (WK), Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Gopinath Manoharan, Varun Soraganvi, Sangeeth Udayan, Edrees Jalalzai, Saranraj Nambusubramaniyan, Amrit Pal, Alikhil Granagha, Ananthu Ajikumar.

