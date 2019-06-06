ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Brian Lara and Dean Jones locked horns with each other years after their retirement. This time, on a different pitch and with different pair of gloves. The two former stars were having a friendly boxing bout ahead of Australia vs Windies clash at the ICC World Cup 2019. Both the sides have won their opening match of the tournament and would look to win this one, too. It is going to be a clash between two in-form sides. The boxing bout between the two cricketers would be a treat for their fans. “I’m battling in a different weight division similar to our boys today but one good punch could put @ ProfDeano and the Aussies to the ground today,” Lara captioned the video.

Meanwhile, West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss against Australia and asked them to bat first at Trent Bridge on Thursday. Windies make one change while Australia go in unchanged.

At the toss, Jason Holder: We will field first. It is a good wicket and we are hoping for some early wickets. We want to be disciplined in both the departments. We have made one change in our team, Evin Lewis comes in and Darren Bravo misses out.

Aaron Finch: I wanted to bat first on this wicket. Teams have totally changed so history doesn’t matter much. We are playing with the same side.

Pitch report by Michael Holding: The conditions are nice, it is bright and sunny. There is a little bit of grass but there is no tinge of green. It is a used pitch but cracks have not opened up. It looks a belter, good luck to the bowlers.