Home

Sports

Brian Lara In Tears After West Indies’ Historic Win vs Australia In 2nd Test At Gabba | Watch VIDEO

Brian Lara In Tears After West Indies’ Historic Win vs Australia In 2nd Test At Gabba | Watch VIDEO

Brian Lara In Tears After West Indies Historic Win vs Australia In 2nd Test At Gabba | Watch VIDEO

Brain Lara In Tears After West Indies Historic Win vs Australia In 2nd Test At Gabba | Watch VIDEO

New Delhi: West Indies legendary batter Brian Lara was seen in tears after Windies beat Australia in the 2nd Test match at Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday. The Windies won a Test match on Australian soil after 27 years. The last time they won a Test match in Australia was in the year 1997.

Trending Now

The former WI skipper was in the commentary box when West Indies registered their 8 runs victory against Australia, his video from the commentary box has gone viral, here is the clip:

You may like to read

“Unbelievable. 27 years to beat Australia in Australia. Young inexperienced, written off! This West Indies team can stand tall today. West Indies cricket can stand tall today. Today is a big day in West Indies cricket. Congratulations, Congratulations to every single member of that West Indies team,” Brian Lara was seen saying in the video shared by commentator Mark Howard.

It was Shamar Joseph’s day as the speedster picked up seven wicket haul and he also scalped the last wicket during the nail-biter at Gabba.

West Indies last beat Australia at Gabba in 1988 and after that only team India have won the game against Aussies at Gabba in 2021. After India’s 2021 victory this is the first time a team beat Australia in Gabba.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.