It was a sheer treat for fans as legendary West Indian cricketer Brian Lara walked out to bat in a T20 match on Sunday. The moment may have given fans goosebumps and also an opportunity for the younger crop to get a glimpse of the master’s craft. It was in a local The Selector Fan Cup match that Lara was a part of. The match was being played between Bravo XI and Pollard XI. What really got the fans excited was Lara playing one of his trademark late cuts to an off-spinner. The Prince of Trinidad played it late and from close to the wicketkeeper’s gloves, something he was adept at doing in his heydays. There was the high backlift for everyone to see and the finesse with which Lara guides it was unmissable.

Lara turned out for Bravo XI and managed to score merely 12 runs but his sheer presence was a treat for fans. The former West Indian skipper last played in the Masters Champions League in the UAE in 2016, and the Cricket All-Stars Series in the USA the previous year. Lara has 53 international centuries to his name and also has the highest individual score in Tests. He scored 400*, the record still stands. Lara also captained Windies for a brief period. The Trinidadian prince inspired his troops to the ICC champions trophy title victory in 2004 in Old Blighty, which remains the highlight of his captaincy.