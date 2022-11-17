Brian Lara, Mickey Arthur Named In Three-member Panel to Review West Indies’ Early Exit From T20 World Cup
CWI said the losses caused great disappointment and frustration among all West Indies cricket stakeholders.
St. John’s: Legendary batter Brian Lara and experienced head coach Mickey Arthur have been named in a three-member independent panel assembled by Cricket West Indies (CWI) to conduct a comprehensive review of the West Indies early exit from the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.
