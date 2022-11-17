Brian Lara, Mickey Arthur Named In Three-member Panel to Review West Indies’ Early Exit From T20 World Cup

CWI said the losses caused great disappointment and frustration among all West Indies cricket stakeholders.

Published: November 17, 2022 2:47 PM IST

By IANS

Brian Lara, T20 World Cup, World Cup, West Indies, Mickey Arthur, Panel, Cricket West Indies, three-member panel, West Indies Men's T20 Team
Brian Lara, Mickey Arthur Named In Three-member Panel to Review West Indies' Early Exit From T20 World Cup

St. John’s: Legendary batter Brian Lara and experienced head coach Mickey Arthur have been named in a three-member independent panel assembled by Cricket West Indies (CWI) to conduct a comprehensive review of the West Indies early exit from the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 17, 2022 2:47 PM IST