New Delhi, Sep 19: Virat Kohli in his twitter handle announced his decision to step down as captain of the T20 team after the T20 World Cup. West Indies great Brian Lara is taken aback by the decision of the Indian skipper but he also feels that it is sometimes good to take a step away in order to give full attention to other formats.

"I was in shock because I think he's (Kohli) done a tremendous job, played against all the big countries — South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia — beating all of them, and for me he has done a tremendous job," Lara said during a video interaction with cricket.com on Saturday.

"This is actually his first (T20) World Cup as a captain so this will end his career as a captain after that. It's a big shock. But the kind of intensity that he plays with, I feel that sometimes it might sometimes be good to take a step away, concentrate may be on another format of the game," said Lara, one of the most charismatic cricketers of modern era.

“I have had these issues as well when I was playing, when a couple of times I stepped down as captain as it became very, very stressful,” added the West Indian.

Lara said that though it was Kohli’s personal decision, it would serve Indian cricket well.

“I am not in his (Kohli’s) shoes but I’m sure he made his decision not just for personal decision but a decision that serves Indian cricket as well (sic),” added Lara.

India will square off against arch rivals Pakistan on 24th October in their T20 World Cup opener.

(With Inputs From IANS)