Home

Sports

Brian Lara Wants His Son To Take Inspiration From Virat Kohli, Says ”I Will Be Using His Commitment And Dedication”

Brian Lara Wants His Son To Take Inspiration From Virat Kohli, Says ”I Will Be Using His Commitment And Dedication”

Virat Kohli has changed the face of cricket and his discipline is something that separates him from the rest of the lot.

Virat Kohli in conversation with Brian Lara after an IPL 2023 match. (Image: Twitter X)

New Delhi: West Indian cricketing great, Brian Lara wants his son to take inspiration from former India captain, Virat Kohli to excel in life in whichever sport he choses. Kohli is an epitome of hard work, dedication and commitment and toils day in and out to better himself.

Trending Now

Lara said that he will be using Kohli’s commitment and dedication for his son not to add strength but everything which is required to be at the top.

You may like to read

“I have a son and I can tell you that if my son has to play any sport, I will be using Kohli’s commitment and dedication to not just add to his strength, but whatever it takes to become a Number one sportsman,” Lara was quoted as saying by ANI.

Speaking about the ICC World Cup 2023, he said that it was a joy to watch.

”This (ODI) World Cup was a joy to watch. First of all, for Virat Kohli… I know a lot of people will say or have already said that it (Kohli’s performance) does not matter as India did not win the World Cup”, he said. Lara also added that Kohli has changed the face of cricket and his discipline is something that separates him from the rest of the lot. “Team sport is about winning and you, as an individual player, have to have that as your No.1 target. But a subsidiary of team success is individual success, and that is what Kohli has given India match after match throughout the World Cup. Now, that did not impress me because the man is capable of much more. (But) what impresses me most about Kohli is his true legacy… For, he has changed the face of cricket and how you prepare for the game. The discipline that he has stands out, always,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.