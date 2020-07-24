After IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel made the big announcement, confirming the dates for the T20 League on Friday afternoon, social media could not hold back and went berserk as expected. Also Read - IPL 2020 Dates Confirmed: Brijesh Patel’s Big Announcement, 'IPL Dates Confirmed Sep 19th to Nov 8th'
Earlier, a BCCI source speaking to PTI had confirmed the tentative dates, but Patel's announcement has given fans just what they wanted during the tough times.
Here is how Twitterverse rejoiced the decision:
While speaking to IANS, Patel said that the decision was taken after a discussion with the board and the franchises have been informed about the same.
“We have had a discussion and we are looking at the September 19 to November 8 window for this edition of the league. We have informed the franchise about the same,” Patel told IANS.
“The GC will meet shortly but we have finalised the schedule. It will run from September 19 to November 8. We expect the government approval to come through. It is a full 51-day IPL,” Patel confirmed the development after PTI reported the dates on Thursday.
“Shouldn’t be a problem. The England-Australia series ends on September 15. So, we should have them flying in directly to Dubai. We will discuss the final matters in the governing council meeting next week,” he said.