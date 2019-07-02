India vs Bangladesh: With Mumbai floods bringing the Western state of India to a standstill, a comedian named Atul Khatri has come up with a solution which can bring an end to the trauma the city has been facing. Its simple, ‘Get Dhoni back’. Initially, the solution will blow your mind but he feels that Dhoni will slow down the pace of flooding in the city. He is basically roasting Dhoni after his slow-paced batting during the match against England. Dhoni remained unbeaten on 41* off 32 balls. “Bring Dhoni to Mumbai Only he can slow down the pace of flooding in Mumbai right now,” read Atul Khatri’s post.

Dhoni’s batting has come under a lot of criticism, but the team management has stood by him even after Men in Blue’s first loss against England by 31 runs. Dhoni was also not tidy behind the stumps in that match, which is a rarity.

Meanwhile ahead of the Bangladesh tie, Kedar Jadhav and Yuzvendra Chahal could find their names struck off the final XI as India aim for a quick turnaround in their penultimate World Cup group league game against a battle-hardened Bangladesh, which is trying to stay relevant in a fight for the last-four berth. The seasoned Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja are in contention for the first XI berths keeping the odd dimensions of the Edgbaston ground in mind.

India are currently on 11 points from seven games and a win on Tuesday will ensure a smooth passage to the semi-finals unlike Bangladesh, who must win their last couple of league games in order to make their maiden entry into the last four stage. Having received a rude shake-up from England, India will have very little time for recovery as they seek immediate course correction against a team, which boasts of the world’s No.1 all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in its ranks.