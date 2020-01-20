Brisbane Heat lost 10 wickets for 36 runs against defending Big Bash League champions Melbourne Renegades which is the worst collapse ever in the tournament’s history.

In chase of Renegades’ total of 165, Heat started off strongly with opener Sam Heazlett scoring a half-century and adding 84 with Chris Lynn for the opening wicket, but lost all their wickets from there on for just 36 runs to be bowled out for 120 allowing the Renegades to pull off a 44-run win.

From 113 for 3, Heat lost seven wickets for seven runs in 15 balls. Legspinner Cameron Boyce emerged the wrecker-in-chief claiming 4 for 15 in his four overs, stretching his overall wickets tally against Heat to 21, the most by any bowler against a particular team.

Lynn smashed 41 off 15 balls. Mohammad Nabi’s over was punished for 6,6,0,4,6,2 before he holed out to Harris to end the partnership in the sixth over. But two magical balls from Boyce changed the course of the proceedings. He cleaned up AB de Villiers with a legspinner’s delight and took out Matt Renshaw for a golden duck.

Renshaw’s wasn’t the only first-ball duck in Heat’s innings. Jimmy Pierson hit the ball straight back to Samit Patel before and Ben Cutting was dismissed by Dan Christian. Boyce returned to wipe out the tail and hand Renegades only their second win of the season. Joe Burns was the only other player barring Lynn and Heazlett to enter double digits. Patel and Christian finished with two wickets apiece.

Batting first, there were no big contributions from the Renegades batsmen but plenty of significant ones. Beau Webster top scored with 36 while as many as five other batsmen got to 20s – Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper, Will Sutherland, Nabi and Patel himself. Turns out it was enough for the Renegades.