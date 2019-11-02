Dream11 Prediction

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Dream11 Team Prediction Women’s Big Bash League 2019: Captain And Vice Captain For Today WBBL Match 23 BH-W vs AS-W at Harrup Park, Mackay at 10:30 AM IST:

The Strikers had hammered the Heat in their first clash of the season, now revenge would be on Kirby Short’s mind when they lock horns with Suzie Bates-led side on Sunday. The Strikers are on the top of the table and have been the team to beat, whereas the Heat is in fifth place and would love to improve on that. It is poised to be a mouthwatering game.

TOSS – The toss between Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women will take place at 10 AM (IST) on November 3.

Time: 10.30 AM IST.

Venue: Harrup Park, Mackay

BH-W vs AS-W My Dream11 Team

Beth Mooney (captain), Kirby Short, Laura Harris, Bridget Patterson, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen (vice-captain), Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Sarah Coyte, Alex Price, Amanda Wellington

AS-W vs BH-W Predicted 11

Adelaide Strikers Women: Suzie Bates (captain), Sophie Devine, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Lauren Winfield, Katie Mack, Tegan McPharlin (wicketkeeper), Amanda Wellington, Sarah Coyte, Alex Price, Megan Schutt

Brisbane Heat Women: Grace Harris, Beth Mooney (wicketkeeper), Jess Jonassen, Maddy Green, Laura Harris, Kirby Short (captain), Amelia Kerr, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Delissa Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Georgia Prestwidge

SQUADS:

Adelaide Strikers Women (From): Suzie Bates(c), Sophie Devine, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Lauren Winfield, Katie Mack, Tegan McPharlin(w), Amanda Wellington, Sarah Coyte, Alex Price, Megan Schutt, Tabatha Saville, Annie O Neil, Ellie Falconer, Darice Brown

Brisbane Heat Women (From): Grace Harris, Beth Mooney(w), Jess Jonassen, Maddy Green, Laura Harris, Kirby Short(c), Amelia Kerr, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Delissa Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Grace Sippel, Haidee Birkett, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills

